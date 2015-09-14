Ford F-150 to get Alcoa's Micromill aluminum parts starting Q4

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will begin in the fourth quarter to use multiple components in its high-selling F-150 pickup model made from an advanced Alcoa Inc aluminum alloy that is as tough enough to replace steel parts yet significantly lighter, both companies said on Monday.

The two firms also announced they have entered into a joint development agreement to collaborate on using next-generation aluminum produced through Alcoa’s new “Micromill” process in other vehicles.

The deal with the automaker is a high-profile first for Alcoa’s Micromill, as Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks have been the best-selling model in the United States since 1982. The full-size pickup truck is a key profit generator for the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

Automakers have been looking for lighter aluminum alloys to replace high-strength steel, which is far heavier. Lighter aluminum alloys would enable them to build vehicles that burn less fuel but meet safety standards. Inside door panels and fenders will be among components made from the alloys.

Late last year Ford rolled out its 2015 F-150 with an aluminum alloy body that made it 700 pounds lighter than earlier models, allowing for greater fuel efficiency.

“This collaboration (with Alcoa) supports our continued drive for innovation, as we research automotive applications for even greater light-weighting,” Ford chief technology officer Raj Nair said in a statement.

The first components using the new aluminum alloy will appear in the 2016 year model F-150 and the companies said the alloy will be used to make more parts and appear in more vehicle platforms in the years to come.

The alloy is part of New York-based Alcoa’s strategy of investing in more advanced aerospace and automotive products while selling off some of its more traditional yet costly smelting facilities. The metals firm is in talks with eight other automakers on using Micromill technology.

Unveiled by Alcoa in December, the Micromill process produces high-strength aluminum alloy that goes from molten metal to cooled, coiled metal in 20 minutes versus the 20 days it takes to roll conventional aluminum.

The alloy is 30 percent stronger that regular aluminum, and 40 percent more formable - meaning it can be shaped into more intricate forms including inside panels for car doors or fenders. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)