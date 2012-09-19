Unions more optimistic about Ford Belgium

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Unions are more optimistic about the future of U.S. carmaker Ford’s plant in Genk, Belgium, after receiving what they said were assurances the new Mondeo model will be built there.

Union officials said on Wednesday they had received an email from Ford management in Detroit on Tuesday saying production of the new Mondeo sedan would begin in Genk on Oct. 14, 2013, a delay of six months from initial plans.

They subsequently met Jeff Woods, Food Europe’s vice president of manufacturing, to discuss investment plans required before the Mondeo could be built.

Ford was expected to unveil plans for the restructuring of its loss-making European division, with some reports saying Ford Genk was set to close.

“I think that the Mondeo is now certain for Genk,” ACV union official Luc Prenen said, while Rohnny Champagne of the ABVV union said: “Everyone is relieved, but we are retaining a required sense of reality.”

Officials said they had also asked Woods about possible savings plans to which he replied it was too early to say.

The unions said they asked for the necessary investment to be brought forward. Some small items, such as those related to safety, would be done immediately, while material to press body shapes could come in October or November.

December could be used for adjustments to the production line, given the plant will not be operating then.

Champagne said Ford planned to provide a timetable for preparations next week.

Ford employs more than 4,000 workers in Genk assembling the Mondeo alongside the S-Max and Galaxy people-movers.

The company doubled its 2012 European loss forecast to $1 billion in July and said action was needed to “decrease our production to match real demand”.

French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen is closing a domestic plant and cutting more than 10,000 jobs, and peers including Fiat and General Motors’ Opel division are preparing to reduce capacity.

Ford’s European registrations have slumped 11 percent this year through July, lagging the market’s 7 percent contraction.

In a bid to halt the decline in sales and market share, Mulally is rolling out new European models including an updated Mondeo, a refreshed Fiesta mini and the EcoSport compact SUV.

The updated Mondeo will share its underlying architecture with the U.S. Fusion model - theoretically opening the way for some cars to be assembled elsewhere for sale in Europe.