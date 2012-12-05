UPDATE 1-Ford sees Brazil car market growing 2-4 pct in 2013

* Growth depends on economic growth, tax breaks * Ford also sees heavy trucks market expanding in 2013 By Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's car market will grow between 2 percent and 4 percent in 2013, depending on the pace of economic growth and a possible extension of a tax break on automobiles, Steven Armstrong, Ford Motor Co's chief executive in Brazil, said on Wednesday. Ford's sales are expected to grow at the same pace as the market's in 2013, Armstrong said. Brazil's heavy trucks market will also grow next year, though at a low single-digit rate, Amit Singhi, chief financial officer of Ford's South America Operations, said. Both executives spoke at a year-end press event. President Dilma Rousseff has targeted the auto industry with aggressive stimulus aimed at sparking a recovery in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy. The industry makes up more than a fifth of Brazil's manufacturing output. Manufacturing has struggled with high costs and a weak global economy over the past year. Even with the government incentives unveiled in May, which reduced the price of locally made cars by about 7 percent, daily auto sales and output in October barely rose from the same month in 2011, according to the latest data. Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker holds nearly 10 percent market share in Brazil. The company has four factories, two assembly plants, an engine plant and a transmission plant in Brazil. Armstrong said the company was competing well in Brazil's luxury market with Edge and Fusion models for now. Ford builds its Fiesta subcompact and EcoSport small crossover, both of which are built on Ford's global small-car platform, at its Camacari Plant. The Ford Ka car, Ford Courier pickup truck and cargo trucks are also made at the Sao Bernardo assembly plant.