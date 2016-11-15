Ford CEO: Going forward with moving small car production to Mexico

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields told Reuters on Tuesday the U.S. automaker is moving ahead with plans to shift production of small cars to Mexico from Michigan, and assign "two very important products" for the U.S. factory to build.

"We're going forward with our plan to move production of the Ford Focus to Mexico, and importantly that's to make room for two very important products we'll be putting back into Michigan plants," Fields said in an interview on the sidelines of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "There will be no job impact whatsoever with this move."

President-elect Donald Trump has criticized Ford for the decision to shift production of Focus small cars to Mexico in 2018, and said he would consider levying tariffs on Mexican-made Fords.