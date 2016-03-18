FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 million in 2015
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 million in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects compensation for Bill Ford in fourth paragraph to $10.07 million, up 1.6 percent from 2014; earlier version incorrectly said $9.9 million, down 1.6 percent from 2014)

DETROIT, March 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields’ salary, bonus and stock awards jumped 17 percent to $17.4 million in 2015, a year in which the auto maker earned a record pretax profit, the company said on Friday.

Including pension and perks, Fields made $18.6 million, down from $18.9 million in 2014. His pension award was $2.8 million lower in 2015 than in the previous year.

Last year was the first full one for Ford under the guidance of the 55-year-old Fields, and the company earned a record pretax profit of $10.8 billion.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, 58, got a salary, bonus and stock awards totaling $10.07 million, up 1.6 percent from 2014. Ford’s pension award was $3 million lower in 2015 from the previous year, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.