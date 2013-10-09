FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford says China sales up 61 pct in Sept yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 2:23 AM / in 4 years

Ford says China sales up 61 pct in Sept yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 96,111 vehicles in China last month, up 61 percent from a year earlier, with volume driven by firm demand for the company’s new product lineup in the country.

“By refreshing our product lineup, expanding our dealer network, and growing our team and production capacity, Ford will continue to deliver a safe, high-quality, fuel efficient, and connected driving experience to our Chinese customers,” John Lawler, chairman and CEO for Ford China, was quoted as saying in a statement.

During the first nine months of the year, Ford, based in Dearborn, Michigan, sold a total of 647,849 vehicles in China, up 51 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.