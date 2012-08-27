FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China approves Ford, Mazda, Changan to split JV in two-Ford CEO
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

China approves Ford, Mazda, Changan to split JV in two-Ford CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHONGQING, China, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China has approved a move by Ford Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp and Chongqing Changan to split their existing joint venture into two separate entities, Ford’s CEO said on Monday.

“We’re very pleased with the restructuring and the way it’s going. We have approval from the NDRC and we’re proceeding through the regulatory process, so we’re very, very appreciative and encouraged,” Chief Executive Alan Mulally told reporters in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is China’s top planning body.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.