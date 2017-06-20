MEXICO CITY, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday it expects no immediate impact on employment levels due
to the carmaker's announcement it would be exporting its
next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in
2019, rather than Mexico.
"We expect no immediate impact on our levels of employment
as a result of this decision," Ford de Mexico said in a
statement after being asked by Reuters how the announcement
would affect its plant in Hermosillo in northern Mexico.
"We will continue producing the Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ
and its hybrid versions in Hermosillo," it added.
Ford added that its business in Mexico would continue being
a "major and critical" part of its North American operations.
