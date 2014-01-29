FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to recall Edge SUVs in China on possible fuel leak
January 29, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 4 years ago

Ford to recall Edge SUVs in China on possible fuel leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will recall 13,493 imported Edge SUVs in China on a possible fuel system leak that could lead to a fire, China’s quality watchdog said.

The 2.0-litre SUVs, produced between Sept. 2, 2010 and April 25, 2013, will be recalled starting Feb. 21, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement posted on its website late on Tuesday.

A China-based spokesman confirmed the recall and said the company had no further comment to make.

The announcement came just a month after a Ford China joint venture recalled close to 81,000 of its Kuga crossovers over a steering part problem.

The quality watchdog said that a substandard fuel pulsation damper in Edge SUVs may crack and potentially lead to fuel leakage and possibly cause fire.

