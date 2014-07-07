FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says June China auto sales up 17 pct y/y
July 7, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Ford says June China auto sales up 17 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 87,783 vehicles in China in June, up 17 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 32 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 29 percent increase in April.

The company’s sales in the first six months of the year came to 549,256 vehicles, up 35 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford’s China sales have been bolstered by continued strong demand for its Ford Focus model, the best-selling car in the country last year, and Ford Mondeo.

Ford plans to launch its premium brand Lincoln in China later this year, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail outlets in seven Chinese cities starting in October.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

