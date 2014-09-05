FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Ford says Aug China auto sales rise 9 pct y/y
September 5, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Ford says Aug China auto sales rise 9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats after technical glitch, no change to text)

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 77,506 vehicles in China in August, up 9 percent from a year earlier, outpacing industry growth of 6.7 percent for the same month in the world’s biggest auto market.

That follows a 25 percent year-on-year rise in July and a 17 percent increase in June.

Ford’s sales in the first eight months of the year totaled 717,537 vehicles, up 30 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford’s China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport.

Ford plans to launch its premium Lincoln brand in China later this year, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail outlets in seven Chinese cities starting in October.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)

