Ford says Sept China auto sales dipped 0.2 pct y/y
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

Ford says Sept China auto sales dipped 0.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 95,875 vehicles in China in September, edging down 0.2 percent from 96,111 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

That follows a 9 percent year-on-year rise in August and a 25 percent increase in July.

Ford’s sales in the first nine months of the year totaled 813,412 vehicles, up 26 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford’s China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport.

Ford plans to launch its premium Lincoln brand in China this year, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail outlets in seven Chinese cities starting in October.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
