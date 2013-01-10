FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ford doubles quarterly dividend, to pay out $370 million
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Ford doubles quarterly dividend, to pay out $370 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Ford last paid a 10-cent dividend in June 2006, not May, and paragraph 5 to say it restored dividends in March 2012, not December 2011)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co doubled its first-quarter dividend to 10 cents per share despite recent market share losses by the company and weakness in its European business.

The dividend will cost Ford about $370 million in the first quarter.

The first-quarter dividend is payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 30, the No.2 U.S. automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Ford last paid 10-cents-per-share as dividend in June 2006. Shortly after that, the company reduced and later suspended its dividend as it struggled to avoid bankruptcy.

It restored dividends in March 2012.

Ford shares jumped 3 percent in premarket trade to $13.83. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.