Ford recalls diesel version of newly launched EcoSport in India
July 11, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ford recalls diesel version of newly launched EcoSport in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling the diesel version of its newly launched EcoSport compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India to fix a potential problem with the glow plug module, which is used to help in starting diesel engines.

“As a part of routine checks, we discovered a potential concern with EcoSport diesel variants related to the glow plug module which requires relocating the module,” the company said in a statement.

No accidents or injuries have been reported related to the issue, it added.

Ford started selling the EcoSport in India last month with a starting price of 559,000 rupees ($9,400), and reported a 14 percent rise in June sales in the country thanks to the mini-SUV.

Separately, it said 972 vehicles had been affected by the recall.

