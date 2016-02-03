FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford Europe cuts jobs to achieve $200 mln cost savings
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Ford Europe cuts jobs to achieve $200 mln cost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ford plans to shed hundreds of white-collar jobs in Europe to cut costs by $200 million annually and is taking additional steps to revamp its lineup as it targets durable profitability in the region, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The U.S. automaker turned a full-year profit of $259 million in Europe in 2015 for the first time since 2011, helped by a 10-percent gain in vehicle sales.

Ford Europe aims to trim headcount through voluntary redundancies, such as by offering staff early retirement, severance pay and other options, Jim Farley, head of the carmaker’s European business said in an interview.

“We want to make sure we have that stable footing so we can build a viable business in the future,” Farley said, citing a longer-term operating margin target of between 6 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.