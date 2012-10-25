FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ford sees total $3 bln European loss in 2012, 2013
October 25, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Ford sees total $3 bln European loss in 2012, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects wording of headline)

DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co expects to lose a combined $3 billion in Europe in 2012 and 2013, executives said during a conference call on Thursday, adding that European car sales may only rise to 15 million annually by mid-decade.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said earlier that it would close a van plant in Southampton, England, in mid-2013, cutting 1,400 jobs on top of 4,300 Ford will eliminate as part of its plant closure in Belgium.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said severance payments connected to those layoffs would “clearly exceed” $100,000 per worker. Ford said it would lose $1.5 billion in Europe this year and said 2013 losses would be at that same level. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman and Paul Lienert; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
