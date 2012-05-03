CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford sells interior parts business to Faurecia

DETROIT, May 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will sell its Saline, Michigan-based automotive interior trim business to French auto parts maker Faurecia, the companies said on Thursday.

Ford will still own the plant through its Automotive Components Holdings unit. Faurecia will lease the plant.

After the deal, Ford’s ACH unit will operate just two businesses: a lighting plant in Sandusky, Ohio, and a hydraulic steering systems plant in Plymouth, Michigan.

In 2005, Ford took back 17 plants owned by its former subsidiary Visteon Corp and formed ACH, with the intent of preparing each of those plants for a sale. Ford now owns three of the plants.

The sale price for the business in Saline, Michigan, which was announced on Monday, was not disclosed.

Once Faurecia, majority-owned by Peugeot Citroen, takes over at the Saline plant on June 1, it will be the largest supplier of auto interior systems in North America, the company said. Sales of Faurecia interiors in North America will be near $1 billion (758 million euros) this year, it said.

Faurecia plans to cut the size of the Saline plant and move some of its operations and workers to a new auto parts plant in Detroit to be operated in a joint venture with Rush Group, based in Wayne, Michigan. The Detroit plant will employ 500 and is to open this summer.

The Rush Group will own 55 percent of the joint venture, and Faurecia 45 percent.

The Saline plant, which Faurecia says will generate about $400 million (303 million euros) in annual sales, down from about $1.1 billion (835 million euros) now, makes cockpit modules, instrument and door panels and center consoles for 12 Ford models manufactured at eight Ford North American plants.

Faurecia is becoming one of the main suppliers for Ford’s top-seller, the F-150 pickup truck, and the Ford Focus sedan. Ford will become Faurecia’s No. 3 global customer next month.

The Saline plant workforce will be cut to 1,100 hourly workers from the current 2,100. The plant’s United Auto Workers-represented employees agreed to a new contract last week.

The new contract calls for starting pay of Saline workers to be $11 per hour, and top out at $15.50 per hour in three years. Saline ACH workers who were making more than that per hour will keep their current pay for one year, then be cut back to $15.50 in the second year. Skilled trades workers will make $24 to $26 per hour.

Faurecia said it is working with Ford to place “nearly all” of Saline’s hourly workers.

A Ford spokeswoman said the company is working aggressively to sell the remaining plants, but did not say when that could happen.

An Indianapolis ACH plant shut down last week.