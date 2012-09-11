RPT-CORRECTED-Ford CEO Mulally likely to retire end of 2013 - Bloomberg

(Corrects that report says CEO to retire end of next year; repeats without change to headline or text)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally is likely to retire by the end of next year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing someone familiar with the company’s succession plan.

Bloomberg also reported that Mark Fields, Ford president of the Americas, will be promoted to chief operating officer, a move that would put him first in line to replace Mulally, 67.

Ford declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gary Hill)