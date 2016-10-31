FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Fire at Ford Motor headquarters in Michigan, none injured
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Fire at Ford Motor headquarters in Michigan, none injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company postponing monthly sales report)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said a fire at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday did not injure anyone, but caused the 1,500 employees based there to leave the 60-year-old building for the day.

The fire at an electrical substation interrupted power at its headquarters, adjacent office buildings and one of its main data centers that the company and its dealers use to report and track sales, Ford said in a statement on Monday.

As a results the company said that it would not report its U.S. and Canadian auto sales for October on Tuesday as planned, but would do so later in the week.

A Ford spokesman had said earlier in the day that the building was expected to be open for business on Tuesday. On Monday, Ford and local fire department officials were considering the impact of a fire contained to a subterranean electrical substation. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler and Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.