Ford summons Genk unions, fuelling closure fears
October 22, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Ford summons Genk unions, fuelling closure fears

Philip Blenkinsop, Laurence Frost

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ford called an emergency meeting with unions at its assembly plant in Genk, Belgium, amid mounting expectations that the U.S. automaker is preparing to close the factory.

Ford summoned staff representatives to a meeting with European executives at 0700 GMT on Wednesday without providing an agenda, officials from three unions said on Monday.

“No one is allowed to tell us anything,” said an official with the ABVV Metaal union. “We’re assuming it will be a very serious announcement.”

A Ford spokesman declined to comment on the meeting or its purpose. “We will not comment on discussions with our unions,” he said.

The plant in Genk, eastern Belgium, employs 4,300 workers to assemble the Mondeo mid-size car and Galaxy and S-MAX minivans. All three models are approaching the end of their current life cycles.

