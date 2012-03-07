FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford to cut production at two German plants
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 6 years ago

Ford to cut production at two German plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford is cutting production at its two German manufacturing plants in Cologne and Saarlouis, Ford Germany head Bernhard Mattes told Reuters.

“Politicians must be ready to allow a restructuring of the market,” Mattes said in an interview, referring to the need to trim excess production capacity.

Mattes did not give details on the extent of the production cutbacks envisaged.

Europe’s carmakers, desperate to beat the overcapacity that hurts profits and leaves them vulnerable to overseas competitors, want the region’s leaders to accept they must close plants and make politically toxic job cut decisions to survive.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.