FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford plans to move Michigan offices into two new modern facilities
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Ford plans to move Michigan offices into two new modern facilities

Joseph White

2 Min Read

DETROIT, April 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will modernize and consolidate its sprawling Dearborn, Michigan, engineering and headquarters facilities over the next decade into two Silicon Valley-style locations.

The auto company plans to move about 30,000 employees now housed in 70 buildings, some of which were built in the 1950s. The company will rebuild or upgrade 7.5 million square feet of office space in the transition.

One location will be focused on engineering, research, technology and vehicle development and the other centered around its headquarters building in Dearborn.

The company declined to say how much it plans to invest in the makeover.

Ford released artists’ renderings of proposed workspaces with plants, contemporary furniture, open office designs and bright lighting.

New buildings will have broad expanses of glass and be surrounded by grass and trees. The new campuses will be “a walkable community with paths, trails and covered walkways,” Ford said, and include autonomous vehicles, on-demand shuttles, ebikes, new onsite services for workers and faster wireless internet.

Such amenities are already found at the offices of big technology companies with which Ford competes for talent. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.