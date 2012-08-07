UPDATE 1-Ford C-Max Hybrid beats Toyota Prius V on fuel economy

* C-Max Hybrid priced at $25,995 including shipping

* C-Max Energi, Ford’s first plug-in hybrid, on sale soon

* C-Max Energi electric-drive range is about 20 miles

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Tuesday its 2013 C-Max Hybrid crossover surpassed Toyota Motor Corp’s Prius V on fuel economy, with EPA ratings of 47 miles per gallon in the city and on the highway.

The Prius V is rated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at 44 mpg in city driving and 40 mpg on the highway.

Also, Ford announced that the plug-in version of the C-Max Hybrid, called C-Max Energi, will be sold this fall in 19 metro markets in 16 U.S. states and will be at approved electric-vehicle dealers in all 50 states by the early 2013.

The five-passenger crossover will be Ford’s first plug-in hybrid. Later, Ford will have plug-in hybrid versions of the Fusion sedan and the Lincoln MKZ sedan.

The C-Max Hybrid, which goes on sale this fall, has a combined EPA rating of 47 mpg, compared with a combined rating of 42 mpg for the Prius V.

Ford said the 2013 C-Max Hybrid will be priced from $25,995, including shipping. The 2012 Toyota Prius V starts at $27,395, including shipping; prices have not been released for the 2013 model.

Ford also said that the C-Max Energi will have a top all-electric drive speed of 85 miles per hour, which it says is 20 mph faster than the Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid.

Pricing of the C-Max Energi will be $29,995, including shipping charges and incentives, Ford said.

The C-Max Energi has a battery pack and a hybrid transmission that are made by Ford at plants near Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, where the vehicle will be assembled.

The C-Max Energi will allow drivers to choose whether to drive solely on electric power, solely on gasoline-hybrid power, or by allowing the vehicle’s computer to use a blend of electric power and hybrid-gasoline power based on the state of the battery’s charge.

The C-Max Energi will have an electric-drive range of more than 20 miles.