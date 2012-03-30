FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

Ford CEO pay rose 11 pct to $29.5 mln in 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, March 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Friday that Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally’s total compensation rose 11 percent to nearly $30 million last year, when the automaker reported its best net profit in more than a decade.

Since Mulally became head of the company in 2006, he has led the automaker’s turnaround, including steering it through the U.S. economic crisis without resorting to a federal bailout like its Detroit rivals General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC.

Mulally got $2 million in salary and $5.5 million in cash bonuses. Including stock options and equity awards, his total compensation was $29.5 million, up from $26.5 million in 2010.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford’s total compensation last year, including stock options and equity awards, was $14.5 million, down from $26.4 million in 2010.

Ford America’s President Mark Fields received total compensation in 2011 of $8.8 million, unchanged from the previous year.

After last year’s Ford compensation figures were issued, United Auto Workers President Bob King called Mulally’s compensation “outrageous” and “morally wrong” at a time when some workers making Ford vehicles made about $15 per hour.

The UAW could not be reached on Friday morning for comment.

