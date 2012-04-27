UPDATE 1-Ford earnings down on weakness in Europe

DETROIT, April 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co reported a lower quarterly profit on Friday hurt by weak international results, particularly in Europe, and a higher tax rate.

The second-largest U.S. automaker reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 billion or 35 cents per share, down from the $2.6 billion net income it reported a year earlier.

About half that drop was due to higher tax expenses, Ford said.

The company also recorded $255 million in special charges, largely due to buyouts of workers represented by the United Auto Workers union.

Adjusted for one-time items, the company reported a profit of 39 cents per share. Revenue was $32.4 billion, down from $33.1 billion a year before.

In Europe, Ford reported a pretax loss of $149 million, hurt by dwindling auto demand as many countries in Europe experienced recession-like conditions. Ford also reported a loss in its operations in Asia and Africa as well as lower profits in South America.