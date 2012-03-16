FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford India head: car prices to increase after budget
March 16, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

Ford India head: car prices to increase after budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Ford’s India unit will increase the prices of its cars as a result of a hike in excise duty announced in the country’s federal budget on Friday, its president said in a statement.

“The announcement of a 2 percent increase in excise duty is disappointing and not favorable towards the auto industry,” Michael Boneham, president of Ford India said.

“This will lead to increase in prices of our products and will have negative impact on consumer confidence.”

India’s Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday that excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent would increase to 24 percent, and excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent with an additional 15,000 rupees per vehicle charge would increase to 27 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

