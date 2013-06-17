FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford sees more vehicles exported from India: CEO
June 17, 2013

Ford sees more vehicles exported from India: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENNAI, INDIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co expects to see more of its vehicles exported from India, Chief Executive Alan Mulally said, as the company looks to build more vehicles using global platforms, or chassis, to cut costs and quicken product development.

Mulally is on a visit to the southern Indian city of Chennai ahead of the launch of Ford’s EcoSport compact crossover.

Ford plans to export the EcoSport from Chennai for the European market where the vehicle will compete in a growing, but increasingly crowded segment. Its launch is expected in late 2013.

This year, Ford aims to build more than 85 percent of its volume using nine global platforms.

