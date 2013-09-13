FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford's India unit says to recall more Figo, Classic cars
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Ford's India unit says to recall more Figo, Classic cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s India unit said on Friday it was extending its voluntary recall of Figo and Classic cars for remaining batches to look into potential problems with their rear twist beam and the power steering hose.

The company had first announced in August last year the recall of some Figo and Classic cars. It, however, did not disclose the number of vehicles affected by the move.

“This is to ensure the safety and satisfaction of our customers by inspecting and replacing any potentially affected parts as required,” Ford’s India unit said in a statement on Friday.

No injuries or accidents related to the rear twist beam and the power steering hose have been reported, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.