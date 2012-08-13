FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford's India unit recalls some Figo, Classic cars
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Ford's India unit recalls some Figo, Classic cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s India unit said on Monday it has voluntarily recalled some Ford Figo and Ford Classic cars to look into potential problems with their rear twist beam and the power steering hose.

The company, however, did not disclose the number of vehicles affected by the move.

A potential crack in the rear twist beam in Figo and Classic cars manufactured between Jan. 2008 and Dec. 2010 could lead to the car being inoperable if initial noise symptoms are ignored, Ford said in a statement.

Another issue with the cars’ power steering hoses could lead to a potential oil leak, and “in extreme cases,” fire, Ford said.

It added that no injuries related to these issues have been reported yet.

