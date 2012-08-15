FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to invest $135 mln in battery systems for EV, hybrids
August 15, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Ford to invest $135 mln in battery systems for EV, hybrids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor, which plans to launch five electric cars this year, said it will invest $135 million in advanced battery systems and related components for its hybrid-electric vehicles.

Ford said it is also doubling its battery-testing capabilities by 2013 to 160 individual battery-test channels as it aims to accelerate the hybrid and electric vehicle development by as much as 25 percent.

The company is cutting the cost of its current hybrid system by 30 percent versus its previous-generation system, it said in a statement.

Ford has been focusing on the development of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles as part of a focus on fuel-efficiency that has been a centerpiece of its revival since late 2006.

Ford shares were trading up about 1 percent at $9.49 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

