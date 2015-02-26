FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford starts export production of 2015 Edge at Canada plant
February 26, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ford starts export production of 2015 Edge at Canada plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it began production of the 2015 Ford Edge at its Oakville Assembly plant in Canada for export to more than 100 countries.

The No.2 U.S. carmaker said it added 400 employees to the 1,000 announced last year at the plant to support the global launch.

The Ford Edge will be exported to Asia, Africa and the Middle East from North America and South America.

The car would also be exported to Western Europe for the first time with a right-hand drive and a diesel engine, Ford said.

The company said it invested C$700 million ($563.2 million) to retool and expand the plant in Oakville, Ontario.

The plant, operating since 1953, makes the Ford Flex and the Lincoln MKT and will begin production of the new 2016 Lincoln MKX this year, the company said. ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)

