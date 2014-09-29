FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford sees improving conditions in the Americas by 2020
September 29, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ford sees improving conditions in the Americas by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEARBORN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co expects North American sales will rise to 3.5 million vehicles by 2020 from 2.9 million in 2013, executives said at an analyst briefing on Monday at company headquarters.

Ford said its North American margins in 2014 will be at the low end of its previous guidance of between 8 percent and 9 percent.

The automaker expects to report a substantial loss in South America in 2015, but smaller than in 2014, when it will take a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion.

Ford said its South American operating margin will be between 7 percent and 9 percent by 2020. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Dearborn, Michigan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

