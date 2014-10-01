FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford to add 1,000 jobs at Oakville plant in Canada
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ford to add 1,000 jobs at Oakville plant in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will add 1,000 jobs in Canada at its Oakville Assembly, which will produce the 2015 Ford Edge crossover utility vehicle, the company said on Wednesday.

With the new hires, more than 4,000 people will work at Oakville Assembly by the end of this year. Ford said it added 300 jobs at the site in 2013 because of growing demand.

Last year, Ford said it would invest C$700 million ($625 million) to improve the Oakville plant, which is west of Toronto, and Reuters reported that the facility would produce the next generation of the Ford Edge and MKX vehicles.

The Oakville Assembly produces Ford’s Edge and Flex vehicles, as well as the Lincoln MKX and MKT. Ford said the new Edge will be exported to more than 100 countries.

$1 = $1.12 Canadian Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.