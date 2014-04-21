Ford to name Fields as CEO, Mulally to retire by year-end - Bloomberg

April 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will name Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields as successor to Chief Executive Alan Mulally soon, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the pending announcement.

Mulally will step down before the end of the year, Bloomberg said. Fields was named COO in December 2012. (r.reuters.com/byq68v)

Ford may make an announcement as early as May 1, Bloomberg reported.

A Ford spokeswoman declined to comment on speculation. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)