FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford to name Fields as CEO, Mulally to retire by year-end - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ford to name Fields as CEO, Mulally to retire by year-end - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will name Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields as successor to Chief Executive Alan Mulally soon, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the pending announcement.

Mulally will step down before the end of the year, Bloomberg said. Fields was named COO in December 2012. (r.reuters.com/byq68v)

Ford may make an announcement as early as May 1, Bloomberg reported.

A Ford spokeswoman declined to comment on speculation. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.