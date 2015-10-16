FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ford China venture to recall 220,000 SUVs over risk of fuel leak
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ford China venture to recall 220,000 SUVs over risk of fuel leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Affects Changan Ford’s Kuga SUVs

* Driving on bumpy roads raises risk of leak -watchdog (Adds details of recall)

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s China joint venture will recall roughly 220,000 Kuga sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) over potential fuel leakages, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the recall is specific to China.

Driving on severely bumpy roads could lead fuel tubes in the SUVs to rub against other components, over time leading to wear and tear and potential fuel leaks, the watchdog, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, said on its website.

The recall affects Kugas produced by Changan Ford, a 50-50 joint venture between Ford and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co , between 2012 and 2014. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.