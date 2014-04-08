FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says March China auto sales up 28 pct year/year
April 8, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Ford says March China auto sales up 28 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 103,815 vehicles in China in March, up 28 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 67 percent year-on-year jump in February and a 53 percent rise in January.

The company’s sales in the first three months of the year came to 271,321 cars, up 45 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford’s China sales have been bolstered by continued strong demand for its Ford Focus model, the best-selling car in the country last year, according to China’s automobile association.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by John Ruwitch)

