Ford China sales growth declines for third month; July down 6 pct yr/yr
August 7, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Ford China sales growth declines for third month; July down 6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 77,100 vehicles in China in July, falling 6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

That puts Ford sales in the world’s largest car market down 0.7 percent for January to July compared to the same period a year ago, following on a 3 percent decline in June and a 4 percent rise in May.

Ford did not elaborate on the why sales fell, and a spokesman declined to comment.

China’s stock market slump since mid-June is further weighing on car sales already suffering from the slowest economic growth in 25 years.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases industry-wide data next week with sales widely expected to decline more severely in July than June’s 2.3 percent drop. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

