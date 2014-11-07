Ford says October China auto sales fall 1 pct y/y

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 93,179 vehicles in China in October, down 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

That follows a 0.2 percent year-on-year fall in September and a 9 percent increase in August.

Ford’s sales in the first ten months of the year totaled 906,613 vehicles, up 22 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford’s China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport.

Ford launched its premium Lincoln brand in China last month as it looks to take a share of the world’s second biggest luxury car market.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)