FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford CEO Fields received $18.6 million 2014 compensation
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ford CEO Fields received $18.6 million 2014 compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s Chief Executive Mark Fields made $18.6 million in salary and other compensation last year, which compares to $23.2 million for former CEO Alan Mulally in 2013.

Fields’ compensation last year was for half the year as CEO and half as the company’s chief operating officer. For 2013, Fields made $10.2 million as COO.

Mulally made $22 million in 2014 salary and other compensation. The Ford board of directors decided that Mulally deserved a full year’s worth of stock awards because his impact was felt on the company for the full year, a company spokesman said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.