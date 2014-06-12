FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2014

EPA says Ford to correct fuel economy standard for six cars

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has agreed to correct its fuel economy estimates for six car models to correct errors found in an internal company audit, the U.S. environmental regulator said on Thursday.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it conducted independent tests to confirm Ford’s results and ordered the company to correct fuel economy labels on the cars within 15 days.

The largest change is for Ford’s Lincoln MKZ hybrid, the EPA said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
