FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford retirement plans to pull $900 mln from Contrafund
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Ford retirement plans to pull $900 mln from Contrafund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co says its employee retirement plans will pull an estimated $900 million from Contrafund, the flagship mutual fund of Fidelity Investments.

“From time to time, changes are made to the selection funds to best suit the needs of our employees,” Ford said in a statement Thursday evening. “Ford continues to partner with Fidelity through other investment mandates in our defined benefit and defined contribution plans.”

The change is expected to happen next month.

At the end of 2014, Contrafund, run by portfolio manager Will Danoff, was among the most popular investments among Ford workers.

Various Ford retirement plans had $863 million invested in Contrafund at the end of last year, according to an annual report by the Ford Defined Contribution Plans Master Trust.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.