June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it
would begin production of its next-generation Focus small car in
the second half of 2019 and most of the cars for the North
American market would be initially sourced from China.
"The new North America Focus production plan saves $1
billion in investment costs versus the original plan...," the
company said in a statement.
Ford had earlier said it planned to import the new Focus
from its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Ford also said it was investing $900 million in its Kentucky
truck plant for upgrades to build the all-new Ford Expedition
and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, which will begin arriving in
dealerships this fall.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)