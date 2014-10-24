FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford rejects pitch for proposed investment in Ontario -union
October 24, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ford rejects pitch for proposed investment in Ontario -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has rejected a proposal to invest in engine plants in Windsor, Ontario, and decided to put the money in Mexico as the automaker originally planned, the head of Canada’s main auto workers’ union said on Friday.

Unifor President Jerry Dias told Reuters a “last-minute” effort was made to divert program to Canada, but failed.

Ford said in a statement to Reuters that it could not disclose its Canadian plans.

“For competitive reasons, we cannot discuss future manufacturing or product plans,” the statement said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
