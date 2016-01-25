Ford to exit all operations in Japan, Indonesia this year

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will close all operations in Japan and Indonesia this year as it sees “no reasonable path to profitability” there, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Ford will exit all areas of business, including shuttering dealerships and stopping sales and imports of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, according to an email from Asia Pacific President Dave Schoch to all employees in the region. Product development done in Japan will shift elsewhere.

A Ford spokeswoman confirmed that an email regarding the decision was sent to employees on Monday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)