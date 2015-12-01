FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford's Raj Nair promoted as exec VP for product development
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Ford's Raj Nair promoted as exec VP for product development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co named Raj Nair executive vice president, product development, in addition to his role as chief technology officer.

Nair, 50, has been Ford’s CTO since April 2012. He will report to Chief Executive Mark Fields.

Nair oversees projects such as the development of the aluminum bodied F-series pickups and the spread of turbo-charged engines across Ford lineup.

The carmaker also said John Fleming, executive vice president, manufacturing and labor affairs, will retire after more than 48 years at the company.

Fleming will be succeeded by Bruce Hettle, who is currently vice president, North America manufacturing. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.