Ford's Raj Nair promoted as exec VP for product development

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co named Raj Nair executive vice president, product development, in addition to his role as chief technology officer.

Nair, 50, has been Ford’s CTO since April 2012. He will report to Chief Executive Mark Fields.

Nair oversees projects such as the development of the aluminum bodied F-series pickups and the spread of turbo-charged engines across Ford lineup.

The carmaker also said John Fleming, executive vice president, manufacturing and labor affairs, will retire after more than 48 years at the company.

Fleming will be succeeded by Bruce Hettle, who is currently vice president, North America manufacturing. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)