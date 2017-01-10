CORRECTED-Ford affirms 2017 to be less profitable than 2016

(In paragraph 2 corrects year to 2016 from 2017)

DETROIT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday confirmed that it would be less profitable in 2017 than last year, even as cross town rival General Motors Co on the same day gave a much more upbeat forecast that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Ford affirmed that it was on track to deliver about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit in 2016, matching a forecast it gave three months ago. .

Ford shares rose 0.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $12.85. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)