9 months ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford cuts 2017 profit forecast for credit arm
November 17, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford cuts 2017 profit forecast for credit arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in first paragraph to clarify that lower profit due to lower auction values of its products, not risk factors)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday lowered the 2017 pretax profit forecast for its financial services arm by $300 million to about $1.5 billion, due to lower auction values for used vehicles.

Ford affirmed that it expects full company pretax profit in 2017 to be down from 2016, and sees its core business to improve in 2018. In September, Ford lowered its forecast for pretax profit this year by $600 million to $10.2 billion. (bit.ly/2fYYv2x)

The company expects Ford Credit to record a pretax profit of about $1.5 billion in 2017, down about $300 million from its prior estimate.

Ford expects its core automotive business to improve in 2017 and 2018.

Ford shares fell 1.1 percent to $11.86 in early trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe)

