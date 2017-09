May 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it would allow other automakers to access its electrified vehicle technologies to accelerate research and development of these vehicles.

Ford filed for more than 400 patents for electrified vehicle technologies in 2014. This represents more than 20 percent of the total patents the company applied for last year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)