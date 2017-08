DETROIT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will idle the Wayne, Michigan factory an extra two weeks by the end of the year. The plant makes the light-selling Focus compact and C-Max hybrid cars to adjust supply with demand.

This is in addition to the shutdown for all Ford North American plants in the last week of the year for a normal holiday break, a Ford spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)