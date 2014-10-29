FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford recalls 204,448 Ford and Lincoln crossovers for fire hazard
October 29, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ford recalls 204,448 Ford and Lincoln crossovers for fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it will conduct a regional recall of 204,448 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX crossover vehicles to correct an issue that could cause a fire.

The 2007-2008 models have fuel tank reinforcement brackets that could become corroded, which in turn could result in a fuel leak and a possible fire, Ford said Wednesday.

The automaker said it is aware of one fire related to the issue, with no accidents or injuries.

The vehicles are being recalled in 22 U.S. states, most of them in the Northeast and upper Midwest, and six Canadian provinces, from Ontario to Nova Scotia.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, Editing by Franklin Paul

